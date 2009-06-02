Fresh off the success of "American Idol," runner-up Adam Lambert enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood on Monday.

Holding hands with interior designer Drake LaBry, the two hit hot spot Guys & Dolls.

"They were dancing very closely together, very flirtatious inside," an onlooker tells Usmagazine.com. "They were sipping Grey Goose."

Also at the club: Ryan Phillippe and girlfriend Abbie Cornish, who were spotted smooching in a booth near Lambert.

Says the witness, "It was cute to see two couples -- one gay and one straight -- acting the same and nobody caring!"

While Lambert has yet to publicly announce he is gay (he is rumored to be "coming out" in a future issue of Rolling Stone), "Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi recently said the singer "was always openly out" while taping the hit Fox show.

"I don't think that Adam was ever in [the closet]," she said on the May 29 episode of ABC's "The View."

More on Wonderwall:

Is Adam Lambert's hairdo a don't?

Fashion Fistbumps: Outrageous celebrity fashions

Showboating: Celebrities on boats

More on US Weekly:

Look back at the most controversial "Idol" contestants of all time.

Check out 20 unforgettable moments from the "Idol" finale.

See which "Idol" stars have gotten married or had babies.