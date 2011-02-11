LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Adam Lambert has learned the dangers of TUI: Tweeting under the influence.

At the Grammy Social Media Rock Stars Summit, the pop singer admitted that "drunk tweeting is not good," and that when he has looked over some of his tweets from the past, he could see how they were offensive.

Lambert says that "you have to be careful" and that "newspapers will quote your tweets."

The former "American Idol" runner-up also said that while he loves when fans take pictures and record video footage at his concerts, he feels like they're cheating themselves.

Lambert was joined by rapper Chamillionaire at the pre-Grammy event. Chamillionaire won a Grammy in 2007 for his No. 1 hit song, "Ridin'." Lambert is nominated this year for best male pop vocal performance for "Whataya Want from Me."