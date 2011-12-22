At least he hasn't lost his sense of humor!

Adam Lambert and his reality TV star boyfriend, Sauli Koskinen, were arrested and jailed Thursday morning for getting into a fight outside a Helsinki, Finland bar. The duo were released several hours later, and the 29-year-old "American Idol" alumnus says he is ready to move on from the incident.

"Jetlag plus Vodka equals blackout," Lambert tweeted Thursday. "Us plus blackout equals irrational confusion."

What do "jail, guilty [and] press" equal? "Lesson learned," he tweeted.

The "Whataya Want From Me" singer wrote that he and Koskinen, who won the Finnish version of "Big Brother," were enjoying "hangover burgers [and] laughing about [the incident]."

This wasn't the first party foul committed by Lambert. In March, he crashed Lady Gaga's birthday party at La Cita Mexican Restaurant in Los Angeles. Perez Hilton told the "Morning Dish" radio program that Lambert "showed up beyond drunk."

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Lambert "acted like an animal. He kept jumping up on the tables and chairs and screaming."

Eventually Gaga asked her security to kick him out, added the witness.

