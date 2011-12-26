Did Adam Lambert get a lump of coal in his stocking?

From the looks of his smile on Sunday, probably not. The 29-year-old "American Idol" runner-up is back in the United States after being arrested Thursday in Helsinki, Finland, according to TMZ.

On Thursday, Lambert tweeted about sharing "X-mas Eve with the Koskinens" and having "a huge traditional Finnish feast [before] opening gifts!" He also uploaded a grinning photo of himself and boyfriend Sauli Koskinen in Santa hats to WhoSay.

Lambert and his reality TV star beau were arrested and jailed Thursday morning for getting into a fight outside a gay bar.

"Jetlag plus Vodka equals blackout," Lambert tweeted. "Us plus blackout equals irrational confusion."

What do "jail, guilty [and] press" equal? "Lesson learned," he wrote.

But Lambert's run-in with the law was no laughing matter. "Violence is not to be taken lightly," he wrote Thursday. "Embarrassed by drunkenness. No punches thrown, no injuries and no charges. Media always exaggerates."

