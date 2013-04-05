Adam Lambert splits from boyfriend

WENN

Singer Adam Lambert has split from his longtime boyfriend. The former "American Idol" star confirmed the news on Friday, revealing he and Sauli Koskinen had been growing apart.

"It's been kind of on its way out in the last couple of months," he tells the South Florida Gay News.

"Sauli and I remain really good friends, and I know it's a cliche thing to say," he continues. "But it's totally true. I just gave him a coffee and bagel earlier today. He's a great person and we've had an amazing couple of years together. Things have just run their course."

