--Adam Lambert and boyfriend Sauli Koskinen hanging out at the VH1 Divas After Party to benefit VH1 Save the Music Foundation hosted by Monster DNA in L.A.

--Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick throwing their son Mason a third birthday party at Serendipity 3 in Miami.

--Justin Timberlake dancing with wife Jessica Biel to DJ Theory at Jonny Lennon's Funday at Goldbar in NYC.

--Justin Bieber ignoring the ladies vying for his attention at club Mansion in Miami.

--Kendra Wilkinson and Cheryl Burke helping double the goal at a Toys For Tots benefit hosted by Jessica Hall at the W Hollywood.

--Emile Hirsch leaving a private holiday party in the the Hollywood hills drink ACTIVATE Water.

--AnnaLynne McCord carrying a Sequoia-Paris handle gold bag while taking a walk with Prison Break boyfriend Dominic Purcell in Venice, CA.

--Tori Spelling testing her mental skills with puzzles on Crosswords Plus for Nintendo 3DS in L.A.

--Karina Smirnoff and her former ''Dancing with the Stars'' partner Ralph Macchio hosting a wrap party for a film that he wrote at Bowlmor Lanes Times Square in NYC.

--Whitney Port celebrating Polaroid Eyewear's 75th Anniversary at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in NYC.

--Nina Dobrev using Clearogen Foaming Cleanser on the set of ''Vampire Diaries'' in Atlanta.

--Kristen Chenoweth shopping at the C. Wonder store in Time Warner Center in NYC.

--Cody Simpson launching his partnership with Pastry Shoes where they will donate $1 to DoSomething.org's Pantry Prep campaign for every pair of shoes sold on LovePastry.com in NYC.

--Carey Mulligan accepting a donation of $92,500 on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society at the third annual ASMALLWORLD'S Winter Weekend in Gstaad, Switzerland.

--Josie Maran celebrating the launch of her Philadelphia Style magazine cover at the Hotel Monaco in Philadelphia.

--Rachel Roy and Brooke Shields helping their good friend Mary Alice Stephenson at her second GLAM4GOOD pop-up designer giveaway for Hurricane Sandy victims in NYC.

--Jennifer Lawrence dancing with co-star Josh Hutchinson to tunes by DJ Compose during a pre-wrap party for ''Hunger Games: Catching Fire'' at Addiction nightclub at The Modern Honolulu in Hawaii.

--Lindsay Lohan and a group of friends enjoying a night out at Beauty & Essex in NYC.

--Dionne Warwick celebrating her birthday and the anniversary of BleauLive with Stevie Wonder at Fontainebleu Miami Beach.

--Russell Brand enjoying an espresso with friends during lunch at Tortilla Republic in West Hollywood, L.A.

--Jesse Metcalfe and fiancee Cara Santana slow-dancing during a fast song as they celebrated Jesse's 34th birthday at Bagatelle LA and Perrier Jouet's holiday party in West Hollywood.

--Andre Balazs and Will Shortz facing off against Vincent Gallo and Nikki Haskell in the final match of SPiN LA's opening night tournament, as Chelsea Handler and Susan Sarandon looked on in a sea of ping-pong aficionados and Chandon fans in downtown L.A.

--Bill Rancic leading guests in a celebratory toast with Stoli's elit pristine water series: The Himalayan Edition on the rooftop of the Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adam Lambert Steps Out With Boyfriend Sauli Koskinen in L.A.