KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) -- Adam Lambert has pledged to obey Malaysian government rules that forbid the flamboyant, openly gay glam rocker from kissing anyone onstage and wearing revealing clothes for a concert this week, a show organizer said Tuesday.

The "American Idol" runner-up, who is currently touring Asia, wrote on Twitter that he will make minor changes to his regular show when he performs at a stadium Thursday in this moderate, Muslim-majority country's biggest city, Kuala Lumpur.

Lambert will heed restrictions against stripping, jumping and kissing onstage, said Yuen-See Cho, a representative for concert co-organizer Sony Music Entertainment Malaysia.

"Basically he has agreed to respect the guidelines that are set by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage," Cho told The Associated Press. "We have shared with him in terms of what are the do's and don't's ... dressing and stuff like that."

Lambert wrote on Twitter late Monday that while he did not believe his shows were "in any way offensive I have agreed to make a few minor adjustments out of respect for the Malaysian government. Looking forward to a fun show."

He did not elaborate on what the changes would be, and Cho said she was not aware of Lambert's specific plans. In recent years, several female Western pop stars, including Gwen Stefani and Fergie, revamped their wardrobe and avoided skimpy costumes to perform in Malaysia.

Lambert's planned concert has drawn objections from the opposition Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which in the past also criticized concerts by Stefani, Avril Lavigne and other artists it considers to be bad role models for youngsters.

The Islamic party claimed Lambert was advocating homosexuality, but the singer said on Twitter that his show "promotes living ANY lifestyle that includes the freedom to seek love and intimacy. Gay, straight, bi, young or old. It's all inclusive."

The party also pointed out that Lambert is known for racy performances. At last year's American Music Awards, he kissed a male keyboard player, dragged a female dancer around by the ankles and had a dancer simulate oral sex on him.

Lambert's music is popular in Malaysia, and many of his fans say his sexuality doesn't bother them. Sodomy — even consensual — is punishable by 20 years in prison in Malaysia, but prosecutions are rare.