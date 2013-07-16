Behati Prinsloo will be loved. The Victoria's Secret Angel, 24, and rocker love Adam Levine shocked fans late Tuesday, July 16 when they announced that they'd recently reunited -- and gotten engaged! Just last month, the Maroon 5 singer and Voice coach, 34, had been spotted on a sexy beach vacation with another stunner, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal; Prinsloo and Levine, who first got together in May 2012, had split mid-Spring.

"The Nina thing was not that serious and was not going to last," one source explains to Us Weekly. "After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn't stop thinking about her. He realized he really loved her and wanted to be with her."

After parting ways with Agdal, Levine "got back with Behati right away," and proposed to the Namibia-born catwalker over the weekend.

Adds a second pal: "Adam kept talking to Behati, and was flooded with emotion when they saw each other again. He knew he wanted to propose.

The newly engaged couple celebrated their wedding plans on Tuesday with a romantic meal at Peels restaurant in NYC -- washing down burgers with champagne and "canoodling in the booth," according to one onlooker.

Proof of their bliss? The couple left a "100 percent tip" on their $50 restaurant bill.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Engaged: Why He Proposed So Quickly