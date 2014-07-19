"Dreams" do come true! Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks will perform at Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's wedding in Mexico on Saturday, sources reveal to Us Weekly.

Levine, 35, has been a longtime fan of the legendary singer, often talking about Fleetwood Mac on his singing competition "The Voice." In its first season, Nicks joined Levine's contestant Javier Colon -- who ultimately took home first place -- to sing "Landslide" on the series finale.

"I actually won the show. I flew in, barely made the show. No rehearsal. And then he won. Javier won," Nicks joked in an interview with "Extra" earlier this month. (The 66-year-old star was joined by Levine, whom she will be helping as a mentor on this upcoming seventh season.)

When asked what Levine had to do to score such help, Nicks joked that she received presents from Levine. "Fur coat, some beautiful shoes," she said. "I just think it's a great show and I know he would never still be sitting here seven years later if it wasn't a great show." Levine, for his part, joked that it was all about "bribery" and "begging" to bring her onto the show.

Levine and Prinsloo, 25, are set to tie the knot in front of their close family and friends later today at Flora Farms. The couple has kept hush-hush about details, but Levine's bandmate James Valentine recently opened up about how excited the groom-to-be has been.

"I expected him to be more nervous. They're very amped up. They're very happy. It's going to be really fun," the guitarist told Australian radio station 2DayFM in a recent interview (via ABC News). Valentine will also be performing at the ceremony. "It's just another gig for me. I'm gonna be playing some solo acoustic guitar during the ceremony when people are walking [in]," he said. As for who will be best man? According to Valentine, that role has been given to Maroon 5 keyboardist Jesse Carmichael.

