Although Adam Levine says he respects American Idol as a "cultural institution," in a recent interview with Out magazine the celebrity judge and Maroon 5 front man calls out the popular show for being less than gay friendly.

At a time when American Idol reigned king of the televised singing talent competition, it seemed a questionable move to bring The Voice into the arena, but Adam believes that their differences are what make the NBC show that much better.

"It's a great show because it doesn't alienate anybody," he explains. "If you're a talented person, and you want a career, and you're trying to join an extremely intimidating and also completely dismantled industry -- skip all that other bulls**t, and go for what can be immediately effective."

With four openly gay contestants in the first season, the absence of pressure to conform is precisely the element Levine credits for The Voice's success. Moving on to their monstrously popular competitor, he asserts that his show allows for real talent to shine without the image moulding that occurs in programs like Idol.

"What's always pissed me off about Idol is wanting to mask that, for that to go unspoken," he said. "C'mon. You can't be publicly gay? At this point? On a singing competition? Give me a break. You can't hide basic components of these people's lives. The fact that The Voice didn't have any qualms about being completely [open] about it is a great thing."

You can read more of Adam's candid interview right here. Out magazine's September issue hits newsstands August 23.

