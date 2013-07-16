Adam Levine engaged to model girlfriend

WENN

Adam Levine and his on-and-off girlfriend, model Behati Prinsloo, are back together -- and headed for the altar.

The Maroon 5 frontman got down on one knee in Los Angeles over the weekend to propose to the Victoria's Secret Angel, from whom he split in May.

Levine's representative tells People magazine, "Adam Levine and his girlfriend, Behati Prinsloo, are excited to announce they are engaged to be married. The couple recently reunited, and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles."

The couple began dating a year ago but split at the beginning of the summer, and the singer was recently been spotted with Sports Illustrated supermodel Nina Agdal.

Levine has previously dated model Anne Vyalitsyna.

