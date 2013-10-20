Adam Levine grabs dinner with fiancee Behati Prinsloo and her parents

By Us Weekly

Catching up with the future in-laws! Adam Levine was spotted with his fiancee Behati Prinsloo grabbing dinner with her parents at Mozza in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Dressed down in his usual white t-shirt and jeans, the couple looked excited to entertain her family while they visited. Behati clearly got her stunning looks from her mom, who was wearing a short black dress and knee high boots with her blond locks down during the outing.

"The Prinsloo's have arrived," the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel, who hails from South Africa, wrote via Twitter on the same day as the special outing. "#BOOM #family #love."

The Maroon 5 frontman, 34, and his blushing bride-to-be have been keeping low-key since their surprise engagement in July -- well, sort of. Shortly after the announcement, Prinsloo admitted to Us Weekly that the reality of it all still hadn't hit her yet. "I forgot I slept with [the ring] on last night, and I woke up and went, 'Oh, hello!'" she told Us at an NYC event promoting the new Victoria's Secret fragrance on July 18.

As for wedding plans, the couple is taking their time. "I'm so laid back -- my mind has been going but we haven't talked about anything! We're just so excited in this moment!" she beamed.

In late August, Prinsloo couldn't help but show off her future husband's assets. The brunette beauty posted a silly photo of the "Voice" coach strutting nearly naked in black underwear and dark shades somewhere backstage at an event. Alongside the picture she captioned, "70's porn called. It wants it's vibe back. Immediately."

The "One More Night" singer proposed to Prinsloo in July in L.A. shortly after the two reunited after splitting earlier in the year. "He realized he really does love her and she was the one," a source told Us. "They are in love."

