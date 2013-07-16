Adam Levine is on his way to being a married man! The Voice mentor, 33, is officially engaged to Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, a rep for the singer confirms to Us Weekly.

"Adam Levine and his girlfriend Behati Prinsloo are excited to announce they are engaged to be married," the rep told Us. "The couple recently reunited and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles."

Levine was previously linked to 21-year-old supermodel Nina Agdal, but the Maroon 5 frontman's relationship with Namibian model Prinsloo seems to have prevailed despite a split earlier this year.

The pair began dating in May 2012 shortly after the crooner and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna called it quits on their relationship of two years in April 2012.

Asked about marriage during a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter last month, Levine admitted that he would like to settle down -- "at some point."

"I want to probably be married at some point," the "Love Somebody" singer said. "I don't feel pressure to get married. I think that when it's time, it's going to be obvious and I'm going to do it and I'm going to really enjoy it."

