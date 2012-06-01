Has Adam Levine moved on to another Victoria's Secret model?

After splitting from model Anne Vyalitsyna two months ago, The Voice judge was caught kissing VS model Behati Prinsloo in Kauai, Hawaii on Monday. Levine, 33, and Prinsloo, 23, shared a public smooch during a friend's pre-wedding party on May 28, the Daily Mail reports.

A source tells Us Weekly, "Anne and Behati are good friends. Not best, but close enough."

Prinsloo, who was dressed in a sexy black tank, denim shorts and heart-shaped sunglasses, held hands with Levine while chatting with friends. The Maroon 5 frontman had a big grin on his face as he flirted with the Namibian beauty and sipped on a beer.

Levine and Vyalitsyna, 26, called it quits after two years and a source tells Us the singer was "blindsided."

"As a woman, you get to a point where you want to get married," an insider explained. "Adam wasn't ready to take that step."

The singer recently spoke out on his promiscuous ways in the June issue of Details. "There's two kinds of men: There are men who are f-cking misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they're the most amazing people in the world. And that's me," Levine told the magazine. "Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adam Levine Kisses Victoria's Secret Model Behati Prinsloo in Hawaii