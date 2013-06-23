Love in Mexico! After Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Adam Levine is dating model Nina Agdal on May 28, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday, June 22, with his new lady.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

In the first-ever picture of the couple, a shirtless Levine, wearing only shorts, is seen playing around with the Sports Illustrated model, clad in a barely-there string bikini. The brunette bombshell throws around a volleyball as The Voice mentor happily looked on.

Indeed, in May, a source told Us that the 34-year-old singer is "having fun" with the 21-year-old stunner, but "It's still new."

Agdal was first spotted on the set of The Voice on May 23, and later attended a live taping in L.A. five days later to support her new beau.

PHOTOS: The Voice mentors -- then and now

Before dating the 5-foot-9 beauty, Levine was linked to Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, whom he began dating in May 2012. "Behati was in and out, but they finally ended it," a source explained.

During a June 2 interview on Oprah's Next Chapter, the crooner played down his playboy status, telling the host that he does have plans to settle down. "I'm a fan of marriage. People think that I keep pooh-poohing marriage, but I love it," he said. "I want to probably be married at some point."

PHOTOS: How Adam fell for Behati Prinsloo

He added, "I don't feel pressure to get married. I think that when it's time, it's going to be obvious and I'm going to do it and I'm going to really enjoy it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adam Levine, Nina Agdal Go Public, Rock Sexy Beach Bods On Vacation