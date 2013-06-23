Adam Levine, Nina Agdal Go Public, Rock Sexy Beach Bods On Vacation
Love in Mexico! After Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Adam Levine is dating model Nina Agdal on May 28, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday, June 22, with his new lady.
In the first-ever picture of the couple, a shirtless Levine, wearing only shorts, is seen playing around with the Sports Illustrated model, clad in a barely-there string bikini. The brunette bombshell throws around a volleyball as The Voice mentor happily looked on.
Indeed, in May, a source told Us that the 34-year-old singer is "having fun" with the 21-year-old stunner, but "It's still new."
Agdal was first spotted on the set of The Voice on May 23, and later attended a live taping in L.A. five days later to support her new beau.
Before dating the 5-foot-9 beauty, Levine was linked to Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, whom he began dating in May 2012. "Behati was in and out, but they finally ended it," a source explained.
During a June 2 interview on Oprah's Next Chapter, the crooner played down his playboy status, telling the host that he does have plans to settle down. "I'm a fan of marriage. People think that I keep pooh-poohing marriage, but I love it," he said. "I want to probably be married at some point."
He added, "I don't feel pressure to get married. I think that when it's time, it's going to be obvious and I'm going to do it and I'm going to really enjoy it."
