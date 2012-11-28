They've played host to Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley and countless other A-list musicians, but famed Sunset Strip nightclub The Roxy won't need to fit Adam Levine into their concert schedule any time soon.

In a bizarre rant on the Nov. 26 episode of NBC's The Voice, the Maroon 5 front man went off on the West Hollywood music venue for slighting him and his band when they performed there as Michelle Branch's opening act.

"I remember we opened for her at the Roxy, and they didn't even give us a dressing room. I hate the Roxy. I'll never play there again," Levine, 33, snapped after singer Cassadee Pope covered Branch's "Are You Happy Now?" "They screwed us over," he continued. "And now they're paying for it."

After Levine's tirade, the venue responded via Twitter. "Ummm, what was that about? cc: @adamlevine," a Nov. 26 Roxy Twitter post read. Later, the venue poked fun at Levine when publishing a follow-up image. "We have officially named our dressing room after @AdamLevine ;) " they wrote, adding an image of their marquee with the words "Adam Levine, your dressing room is ready."

Branch, 29, leapt to The Roxy's defense, arguing that the club does not assign specific dressing rooms to artists. "I'm sure it wasn't the Roxy's fault," Branch told The Hollywood Reporter. "Most likely my band was given one room and I was given the other per my contract."

