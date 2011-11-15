Actress Amy Adams is keeping her husband-to-be waiting on a wedding because she can't decide on a date.

"The Fighter" star became engaged to Darren Le Gallo in July, 2008, and they've since become parents to daughter Aviana, who was born in May last year (2010).

But there's still no firm plans for the couple to become husband and wife.

Adams admits she has been working on a tentative schedule for her big day, but she can't finalize anything as she keeps changing her mind about her preferred date.

She tells InStyle magazine, "I'll say to Darren, 'What do you think of May?' and he'll say, 'May. Ha, ha. You just let me know.' I just can't decide! I am putting more pressure on myself now that we have Avi. I'll figure it out soon."

The Oscar nominee previously considered exchanging vows with Legallo while she was pregnant, but backed out of the quick 'shotgun' wedding because she wanted a "traditional" ceremony.