Swamp love for Adele!

On Monday, the British singer, 23, debuted her new boyfriend Simon Konecki in the most unlikely of places: Trolling for alligators and other critters aboard an airboat in Everglades National Park in Florida.

PHOTOS: Adele and other breakout stars of 2011

The "Someone Like You" chanteuse -- whose beloved album 21 was famously inspired by a gut-wrenching breakup with another man -- was "very sweet and caring" with her bearded new guy, an onlooker tells Us.

"Adele was taking pictures of him and the scenery . . . they were having fun and were very comfortable with one another," the witness adds.

PHOTOS: Hottest hookups of 2011

Konecki, 36, is the founder of British charity Drop4Drop, and was "very attentive" with his new love during their hour-long boat tour. "He watched her every move, especially when she was on the dock and on the boat. He wanted to make sure she didn't fall into the water!" the source adds. "They were lovey dovey with one another [and] very into each other," with the duo kissing during the field trip. "She seems really happy."

PHOTOS: Couples who called it quits last year

On the mend from vocal chord surgery (which demanded complete vocal rest for months) Adele "finally has time off and is enjoying it," a source close to the singer says.

Hard-working do-gooder Konecki is "the nicest guy," another pal adds.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly