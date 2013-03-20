Adele, boyfriend Simon Konecki planning secret wedding

adele simon konecki baby wedding brighton england 21 married

Will Adele be her own wedding singer? Blissed out at home in the seaside town of Brighton, England, with her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, and their 5-month-old son Angelo, the Grammy-winning singer, 24, is busy planning a top-secret wedding, a source confirms in the new Us Weekly, out now.

"She's been planning it for a while and is very involved," a confidante tells Us of the resolutely private crooner, whose nuptials will go down "in the summer or fall" and likely at her new home, according to another source.

Together for over a year, Adele met Konecki, 38, while getting involved with his clean-wells charity, Drop4Drop, and relocated from her native London to Brighton in order for him to be near his young daughter from a previous marriage. ("Adele is very close to her," a source says.)

And while a follow-up to her record-breaking smash "21" is a long ways off as she focuses on motherhood and wedding planning, the superstar couldn't be happier, pals tell Us. "Simon is the perfect partner and Angelo is just her life."

