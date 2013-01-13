Welcome back, Adele! After many months of seclusion, the 24-year-old British singer returned to the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton -- her first official public appearance since her pregnancy and the October birth of her first child, a son, with boyfriend Simon Konecki.

Nominated for her James Bond theme song "Skyfall," the superstar looked retro-elegant in a black, lacy gown by Burberry, with her dirty-blonde locks in an undo, finishing it off with Cartier jewels. Speaking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Adele didn't speak about her baby or motherhood -- but detailed the recording of "Skyfall," which was enriched, in a way, by her pregnancy.

"I was very pregnant and very emotional," she said of the recording process. "But [it was] very exciting . . . it was very good." Adding that recording a track for the 007 franchise is a "big responsibility," she gushed that "Daniel Craig is a gorgeous bond."

Back in November, Adele's pal, British comedian Alan Carr, let it slip that her little boy is "such a cutie . . . She's doing great, she's glowing!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adele Debuts Post-Baby Body on Golden Globes Red Carpet