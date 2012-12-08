British singer Adele is facing a fine after allegedly failing to register her baby's birth with authorities.

Adele gave birth to her first child with her partner Simon Konecki on Oct. 19, but she has yet to speak out about the new arrival or reveal the little boy's name.

It has now emerged that Adele has failed to file the necessary paperwork with registrars within the required 42-day legal deadline and could now be facing a $1,600 fine.

A source tells Britain's The Sun newspaper, "Cops are hardly going to be banging on their door tomorrow and it's probably just an oversight on their part. Most parents register their baby within a couple of weeks because it's a nice thing to do - and because there's a maximum fine of 1,000 [pounds] if they don't. There's loads of reasons why parents are late and millions of couples don't bother for ages."