The world hasn't heard much from Adele since her throat operation in November 2011 -- until now.

In her first post-surgery interview with 60 Minutes, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer opens up to Anderson Cooper about the day her voice simply "went" out.

"It felt like someone put a curtain over my throat," the British star said of her French radio performance. "It felt like something popped in my throat."

After meeting with medical professionals, Adele learned she had a polyp on her vocal chord that had hemorrhaged. "I had laser surgery. [They] put lasers down your throat, cut off the polyp, and kind of laser your hemorrhage back together and fix it."

Following the procedure, the Grammy Award nominee, 23, was forced to write messages on a notepad to communicate -- until she found a better method of delivery.

"I had an application on my phone that you type the words into it and then it speaks it," says Adele, who recuperated with a vacation to the Florida Everglades with new beau Simon Konecki in January. "But the great thing is I love to swear. Most of [the apps] you can't swear on, but I found this one app where you can swear, so I'm still really getting my point across."

Adele is schedule to make her return to the stage at Sunday's Grammy Awards, though she's wary of pushing her vocals too far. "If I decide to go on a 200-date world tour, it would happen again," she says.

60 Minutes' full interview with Adele airs Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on CBS.

