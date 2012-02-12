She's baaack!

In her first performance since undergoing throat surgery in November 2011, Adele brought stars like Rihanna and Paul McCartney to their feet with a rousing rendition of her No. 1 smash "Rolling in the Deep" at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in L.A. Sunday.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore at the 2012 Grammys

After performing for a star-packed audience that included Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, Adele's eyes welled up with tears when her standing ovation lasted nearly nearly 30 seconds.

PHOTOS: Best and worst Grammy looks of all time

The 23-year-old Brit already had plenty to celebrate that night: "Rolling in the Deep" won Song of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video. Her other chart-topping hit, "Someone Like You," won Best Pop Solo performance.

PHOTOS: Hottest British stars

Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" is also nominated for Record of the Year, while her CD, 21, is in the running for Album of the Year.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly