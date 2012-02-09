With a voice as powerful and soulful as Adele's, she doesn't need the bells and whistles her peers rely so heavily upon.

"I've never seen magazine covers or music videos and been like 'I need to look like that to be a success,'" Adele, 23, tells Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes (airing Sunday). "I don't want to be some skinny mini with my tits out. I really don't want to do it and I don't want people confusing what it is that I'm about."

The chart-topping "Rolling in the Deep" singer adds that she's not interested in being provocative for the sake of being provocative. "I just stand there and sing," she tells Cooper, 44. "I don't do stunts or anything."

Adele says her mission is simple: "I'm just writing love songs. I'm not trying to be pop. I'm not trying to be jazz. I'm not trying to be anything. I'm just writing love songs and everyone loves a love song."

After undergoing throat surgery in November 2011, Adele will return to the stage for the first time at Sunday's Grammy Awards. Her full 60 Minutes interview premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on CBS.

