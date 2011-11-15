Sounds like Adele will be belting out "Rolling in the Deep" again in no time at all!

The Grammy-winning singer, 23, underwent throat surgery in Boston over a week ago, and on Wednesday she spoke out -- er, typed out -- an assurance to fans.

"Sorry I haven't written for a while. Thank you for all your positive thoughts and get well wishes," she wrote on her website Tuesday. "I'm doing really well, on the mend, super happy, relaxed and very positive with it all. The operation was a success and I'm just chilling out now until I get the all clear from my doctors."

Dr. Steven Zeitels and a team at Massachusetts General Hospital performed microsurgery (using lasers) to repair recurrent bleeding in her vocal chords from a benign polyp. (The procedure has also been successfully performed on Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.)

As a result of that surgery, Adele was forced to cancel all of her concerts and appearances for the rest of 2011. Thankfully, she should be ready to go Feb. 12 -- that's the night of the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, where she is widely expected to be a leading nominee.

Joked the temporarily mute British superstar in her blog post: "I best get back to practicing my mime show now."

