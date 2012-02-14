Call it the power of gold!

Adele has found some new inspiration behind the six awards (including Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Album of the Year), she took home on Sunday night at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore at the 2012 Grammys

Negating her Vogue interview where she said she was waiting four or five years to put out another record at the risk of becoming "disposable," the "Someone Like You" singer revealed on her blog that there will be no such wait.

"I've a few days off now, and then it's the Brit Awards here at home and then I'm straight into the studio. BOYYAHH! 5 years? More like 5 days!" the British star penned Tuesday.

VIDEO: See Adele gets standing ovation after performance

In addition to the good news for fans who've had her hit record, 21, on replay, the 23-year-old also gushed about her big night at Sunday's Awards.

PHOTOS: See Adele's gorgeous Vogue shoot

"The most incredible night of my life. Thank you to you all, I am so overwhelmed, it's the strangest feeling," she said. "I have constant butterflies and goosebumps, it's wearing me out but I LOVE it!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly