Adele, Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver received two Grammy nominations each on Wednesday night as nominations were revealed for record and song of the year.

Adele was nominated in both categories for her searing groove "Rolling in the Deep." Mars was also nominated for record and song for "Grenade," as was Iver for "Holocene" and Mumford & Sons for "The Cave."

The only tune nominated for song of the year not nominated for record was Kanye West's all-star "All of the Lights."

The nominations were announced on Wednesday night as part of the Recording Academy's prime-time nominations concert, featuring performances from Lady Gaga, Rihanna and the Band Perry. It was being held in Los Angeles.

