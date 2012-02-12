Adele Matches Grammy Manicure to Christian Louboutin Shoes
Besides nabbing a whopping six awards at the 2012 Grammys in L.A. Sunday, Adele completely nailed it with her incredibly creative manicure!
The "Someone Like You" singer channeled her shoes, silver glitter Christian Louboutin pumps, with her nails. Not only did she wear a matching silver glitter polish, but she painted the undersides of her long nails a bright red, paying homage to the shoe label's famous red soles.
The 23-year-old stylish Brit, who went through throat surgery in November, showed her slimmer physique in a dazzling black sequin Giorgio Armani gown.
She topped off her look with a lighter, blonder hair color, lush lashes and a bright red lipstick.
