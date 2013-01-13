Mommy's first night out was a smashing success for Adele! Attending the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday Jan. 13, the British singer, 24 -- at her first event since the birth of her son in October -- was resplendent in a Burberry dress, Miu Miu heels and jewelry by Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. As widely suspected, the "Skyfall" chanteuse and songwriter ended up being victorious in the Best Song category, and acknowledged her "lovely son" during her ebullient acceptance speech.

Chatting with reporters backstage in the press room, the chart-topping star opened up (even if just for a moment) about how motherhood has changed her. "I have eczema from boiling bottles!" she admitted of caring for her little boy with boyfriend Simon Konecki. One thing Adele is keeping private? Her firstborn's name. "I am not sharing his name at the moment. It is very personal to me."

She was willing to confess, however, that motherhood bliss may mean a much happier followup to 21 -- the worldwide smash record beloved for its songs of romantic anguish. "I feel a little bit kind of overexcited," she told reporters. "It's my first night out since I had my child and my inspiration normally comes from heart break, but I don't think I am going to?have be devastated again."

And recording a theme song for one of the most iconic, and longest-running, film franchises ever was both daunting and an appropriate followup to 2011, in which she became a global superstar. "I had a huge weird strange bizarre year with my album 21 that just shot me to beyond fame, it was ridiculous and I was pregnant!" she explained. "I had my child about two weeks before the film came out. So it was bad timing," she joked.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adele on Motherhood: "I Have Eczema From Boiling Bottles"