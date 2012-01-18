One of the most rollicking tracks on Adele's 21 is "Rumor Has It," and the British singing phenom took it upon herself Tuesday to address one real-life rumor about her love life.

British tabloid the Daily Mail claimed that the 23-year-old star's new beau, Simon Konecki, was still married to stylist Clary Fisher, adding that divorce plans were in motion.

Not so, Adele pointed out on her blog.

"This is the first and last time I will comment on the details of my relationship with Simon," she wrote. Adele and charity entrepreneur Konecki, 37, debuted their romance during a sweet, post-New Year's vacation to an everglades park in Florida, where they were spotted packing on the PDA.

"Contrary to reports and headlines in the press today, Simon is divorced and has been for 4 years," she writes of her man, who has a 5-year-old daughter with his ex. "Everyone in our lives separately and together wish us nothing but the best, and vice versa. These are the facts. Take care and see you all in February xx."

Konecki "likes her for who she is," an Adele source told Us of Konecki, who met the star when she got involved in his environmental charity, Drop4Drop. "It's new, but she likes him."

