Golden Globe winner Adele steps out with her newborn son in Beverly Hills, while LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville continue to clash over Glanville's sons: See Us Weekly's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 17 in the roundup!

1. Adele Steps Out With Newborn Son Post Golden-Globes Win

Adele is back on mommy duty! Days after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, the "Skyfall" singer stepped out with her baby boy, 3 months, and a pal in Beverly Hills.

2. LeAnn Rimes Slams Brandi Glanville for "Ridiculous Feud" Over Stepsons

LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville just can't seem to bury the hatchet. Rimes recently vented to Entertainment Tonight about her ongoing war of words with husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife, calling their supposed feud "pretty ridiculous" and criticizing Glanville for using Twitter as a publicity stunt.

3. Jenelle Evans Confirms Second Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump in Bra

Bump alert! Early Thursday, Jan. 17, Jenelle Evans confirmed the news that she's pregnant with her second child via photographic proof on Instagram. "Baby bumppp," she wrote alongside the pic, which shows her in a bra and sweatpants. "My little angel!"

4. Channing Tatum Shaves His Head Bald, Steps Out With Pregnant Wife Jenna

Daddy-to-be Channing Tatum is trying out a new look to go with his new life. The Magic Mike actor, who is expecting his first child with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum later this year, recently shaved his head totally bald.

5. Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, Alleged Mastermind Behind Manti Te'o Girlfriend Hoax, Auditioned for The Voice

Shocked by the Manti Te'o girlfriend hoax? Sources tell Us the alleged mastermind behind it is no stranger to sad stories -- he told a different tragic tale to producers on The Voice when he auditioned for Season 4.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adele Steps Out With Newborn Son, LeAnn Rimes Slams Brandi Glanville for "Ridiculous" Feud: Today's Top Stories