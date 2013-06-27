At long last, Adele offered the first clear glimpse of her 8-month-old son, Angelo, while visiting the Central Park Zoo in New York on Tuesday. The occasion marks the first time the baby's face has been photographed after his October 2012 birth. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer and her baby boy were joined by four friends for their morning outing, where a source tells Us Weekly they scoped out the parrots and sea lions.

Later that night, Adele bumped into another famous face. "Just randomly met David Blaine and he did some magic for us," she tweeted. "Never seen anything like it! Blew my mind!"

Adele and her family have spent the past few months nesting in the seaside town of Brighton, England. "She never knew she could be this happy," a source said of the 25-year-old chanteuse in Us Weekly's April 1 issue. "Simon [Konecki] is the perfect partner, and Angelo is just her life."

Said another insider, "Adele loves being a mom. Simon helps her in every way and is a great dad. They are just incredibly happy."

So happy, in fact, that Angelo's parents are gearing up for a secret wedding. "She's been planning it for a while and is very involved," a confidant said of the event, so hush-hush that she is likely to have it at home in Brighton. The bride-to-be wants the feel to be "very feminine," continued the source. "She likes romantic details, classic styles. She is deciding everything herself, from the flowers to the dress."

With the focus on her family, it will be some time before Adele releases a follow-up to her Grammy-winning smash, 21. (A source tells Us she's in New York City for business meetings.) "I'm not very far along," the singer told Us in February. "I've been having lots of meetings, but I'm out of the loop, really." According to an insider, "She just wants to be a mom right now. It'll be a few years before we see another album."

