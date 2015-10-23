Hello, indeed! Adele is dropping singles and dropping weight!

For the last several years, the singer has been largely underground, but she is now emerging with a new single titled "Hello" and a new slimmed down figure.

The new, lighter Adele didn't happen overnight. Back in 2012, fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld called Adele "a little too fat." A year later, he called her "roundish." Now that she's changed her diet, Adele might be making him eat his words. She hasn't publicly announced how much weight she has dropped, but the results are apparent.

The "Someone Like You" singer has reportedly adhered to a strict vegetarian diet and goes on daily runs. Years ago, she said she wasn't fazed by fat-shaming.

"I've never seen magazine covers or music videos and been like 'I need to look like that to be a success,'" she said. "I don't want to be some skinny mini with my t—- out. I really don't want to do it and I don't want people confusing what it is that I'm about."

Adele stuns both physically and sonically in "Hello," her first new music and first new video in three years. The full album titled, 25, will be out on Nov. 20. In a Twitter post, Adele said her previous album, 21, was a "breakup record." This one, she says, is a "make-up record."

"I'm sorry it took so long," she wrote, "but you know, life happened."