Adele has launched legal action against a French magazine over false claims of a sex tape featuring the star, insisting the allegation is "untrue and grossly defamatory."

RELATED: Adele: 'I'm Never Writing a Breakup Album Again'

The Grammy-winning singer acted swiftly on Friday after editors at Public magazine published photographs they claimed were taken from footage of the "Someone Like You" hit maker.

RELATED: Grammy Fashion Hits and Misses

Adele has revealed the images are fake and has vowed to take legal action against the publication, branding the report a disgusting lie.

In a statement issued to the MailOnline, Adele's lawyer says, "We are informed that the French magazine Public has today published images which it claims show our client in a sex tape. Our client has not appeared in a sex tape as it (is) claimed in the article. Our client does not appear in the photographs."

RELATED: 2012 Grammy Awards

"Such claims are untrue and grossly defamatory. Our client is taking legal action in relation to this matter."