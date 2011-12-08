Adele tops iTunes song, album charts on 2011 sales
NEW YORK (AP) -- Adele dominated music this year, and iTunes was no exception.
The British songstress had iTunes' best-selling album and song, and she was named its top artist.
Adele's "21" album was the most popular, followed by "Sigh No More" by Mumford & Sons, Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter IV," Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Watch the Throne" and Coldplay's "Mylo Xyloto" (MY'-loh ZY'-luh-toh).
Adele's No. 1 hit "Rolling in the Deep" was the best-selling song. At No. 2 was LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem," followed by Katy Perry's" Firework," Bruno Mars' "Grenade" and Cee Lo Green's "Forget You."
"Angry Birds" was the top paid iPhone and iPad app.
