Adele is headed to Hollywood!

The 24-year-old British musician will make her first post-baby appearance at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Jan. 13, two sources confirm to Us Weekly. Adele and her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, welcomed their first child together in October 2012; they have yet to reveal their child's name or gender.

Adele is nominated in the Best Original Song category for "Skyfall," which served as the theme to the James Bond movie of the same name. (The track has also just been nominated for an Academy Award.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer has not attended a public event since the Brit Awards in February 2012. She has been photographed rarely since giving birth last fall.

Co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Golden Globes will air live on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Scheduled presenters include George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Kristen Wiig, Jason Statham, Kerry Washington, Robert Pattinson and Amanda Seyfried.

