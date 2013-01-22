Adele is making her return to the stage in grand fashion. The new mom will perform her Oscar-nominated song "Skyfall" during the 85th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood Feb. 24, the show's producers announced Jan. 23.

The performance will be doubly special, as it will be the first time Adele has performed "Skyfall" live and it will mark her first U.S. television performance since the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012.

"We have enormous respect for Adele's unique artistry as a songwriter and a singer," Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the producers of this year's Academy Awards, tell Us Weekly in a statement. "She is currently one of the most successful recording artists in the world, and we believe that her performance of 'Skyfall' will be an exciting Oscar moment for audiences watching at the Dolby Theatre and on television screens around the world."

"Skyfall," from the James Bond film of the same name, is competing in the Original Song category. "It's an honor to be nominated, and terrifyingly wonderful to be singing in front of people who have captured my imagination over and over again," Adele, 24, says. "It's something I've never experienced and probably only ever will once!"

Adele made her first post-baby appearance at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Jan. 13. The acclaimed vocalist -- who has yet to reveal the name of her son with boyfriend Simon Konecki -- picked up the award for Best Original Song for "Skyfall."

"Oh my god! Honestly, I'd come out for a night out with my friend," said the star, who gave birth to a baby boy in October. "We're new mums, we've literally come for a night out. I was not expecting this. Thank you so much! Thanks so much for letting me be a part of your world. We've been pissing ourselves laughing!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adele Will Sing "Skyfall" at the Oscars