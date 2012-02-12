Adele wins song of the year Grammy
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Adele's "Rolling In the Deep" won the Grammy for song of the year. It's the British singer's fourth win Sunday night.
The tune was a No. 1 hit for Adele, who also had the year's top-selling album with "21."
Paul Epworth co-wrote the hit and also won the award. He also won the Grammy for producer of the year in the non-classical category Sunday.
"Rolling In the Deep" is also up for record of the year. "21" is nominated for album of the year.
