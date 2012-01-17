Adele the stepmom?

Fans of the 23-year-old singer (beloved for her songs of devastating heartbreak) were happy to hear that the star (full name: Adele Atkins) had found love again with Simon Konecki. (Us Weekly shared exclusive photos of the "Someone Like You" crooner packing on the PDA with her bearded guy, 36, at the Florida Everglades in early January.)

But it turns out that Konecki has his own complicated romantic past -- one that includes an estranged wife and a five-year-old daughter.

The Daily Mail reveals that charity entrepreneur Konecki (who went to posh boarding school Eton, which Princes William and Harry also attended), wed fashion stylist Clary Fisher in summer 2004, and they are parents to a young girl.

While still living in London, the couple reportedly hung out with an elite group of multi-millionaires and socialites. Known as "Swampy" to his pals, Konecki moved out of the city to found an eco-company with Jamie White, stepson of The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood.

Konecki and wife Fisher subsequently grew apart; according to the Daily Mail, they separated in 2010 and are in the process of divorcing.

During their Florida everglades adventure, Adele (whose acclaimed album 21 was inspired by a gut-wrenching breakup) and her new guy "seemed really into each other" and were "very lovey dovey," according to a witness.

The chart-topping star is still on the mend from throat surgery in November, "but to have Simon by her side has made things a lot better," a pal told Us Weekly. "She's smiling in a way I haven't seen in a long time."

