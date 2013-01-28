Adele's estranged father is begging her to allow him to meet his newborn grandson. In an emotional new interview with the Daily Mail, Mark Evans says he's been completely cut out of his 24-year-old daughter's life.

"It's like I'm dead to her," Evans said. "I'm not interested in her celebrity status or her money, I just want my daughter back and I want to be a proper granddad to the little one."

PHOTOS: Famous family feuds

The Grammy-winning singer's relationship with her father has been strained since he walked out on Adele and her mother, Penny Adkins, when she was just 3 years old. Though they worked on becoming closer over the years, they had a public falling out when Evans spoke about their rocky relationship to the press in 2011.

PHOTOS: Adele's stunning transformation

In a February 2012 interview with Vogue magazine, Adele said she would "spit" in her father's face if she ever saw him again. "He will never hear from me again. Because there is nothing that would upset me more than my dad being bribed by the press," she said. "It makes my blood boil . . . If I ever see him I will spit in his face."

PHOTOS: 2012's babies of the year

Adele welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Simon Konecki, in October. Evans said he learned he was a grandfather from press reports about the birth.

"I want to do all the granddad stuff with him –- feed the ducks in park, skim pebbles in the sea, splash around in the surf," Evans said. "I just want normality. I want to be like any other granddad. I've got mates who I see with their grandchildren and I can't bear to watch. It shows me what I'm missing out on."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adele's Estranged Dad Begs for Reconciliation to "Be a Proper Granddad" to Her Son