Well, that was fast! After finalizing her divorce from Dr. Paul Nassif in November 2012 after 10 years of marriage, Adrienne Maloof has already found herself a new man -- a much younger new man!

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, Jan. 21 that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, is dating Sean Stewart, the 32-year-old son of rocker Rod Stewart. The new couple packed on the PDA during a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Friday, and Maloof confirmed their relationship to TMZ on Tuesday.

"Age is just a number," she reasoned. "It's about how good of a person you are . . . [Sean] is a very funny guy. He's very giving, he mentors at the mission, works with at-risk children, and gives his time and money to get children off the streets."

Indeed, a source told Us, "He's really good with her kids, and she thinks it's fun to be with a younger guy." But the source added, "It's not serious with Sean, they're having fun right now."

Maloof could use a little fun in her life. The Bravo star battled with ex Nassif for three months before reaching an amicable agreement on a divorce settlement. The public dispute included abuse allegations and arguments of custody of their three sons, Gavin, 9, and twins Colin and Christian, 6.

After their divorce was finalized, Maloof told Us, "I'm extremely happy [and] looking forward to moving in a positive direction and learning how to co-parent our beautiful boys."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adrienne Maloof, 51, on Dating Sean Stewart, 32: "Age Is Just a Number"