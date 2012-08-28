Adrienne Maloof, Paul Nassif Both File for Divorce

Us Weekly

After Adrienne Maloof filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, on Tuesday, he did the same.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars each filed their own divorce petition citing irreconcilable differences. TMZ was first to report the story, citing documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Nassif, 50, initially filed for legal separation from Maloof on July 30. The two have been married for 10 years. The plastic surgeon shares three boys with Maloof -- Gavin, 9, and 6-year-old twins Colin and Christian -- and stated he wanted joint legal and physical custody of his children.

"The welfare of our children is my primary focus as Adrienne and I work through this difficult time," he told TMZ last month. "I want the best for her and our children, and I hope that everyone can respect our privacy away from the cameras."

Maloof, 50, told Us on Aug. 8 that their marital woes are "just another bump in the road. Just like any marriage, it has its problems. We happen to be doing that right now, and it's on a public platform."

"I'm hoping for the best. Our children come first, and we'll see," added the hotel mogul, whose constant bickering with Nassif was frequently featured on the first two seasons of the Bravo hit. "My personality has always been really balanced, and I remember where my priorities lie, which is with my children. So when you have that in mind, I think everything else kind of falls into place."

