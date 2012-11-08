Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif's divorce finalized

Us Weekly

The "wife" part of Adrienne Maloof's "real housewife" status is officially done.

TMZ reports that Maloof, 50, and her estranged husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, have finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage and more than three months of legal drama that included a restraining order, abuse allegations and messy custody disputes over their three sons, Gavin, 9, and twins Colin and Christian, 6.

PHOTOS: Housewives splits

In a joint statement to the press, obtained by TMZ, the once-happy couple, whose marital problems were documented on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," announced that they had reached an agreement on a settlement and were both pleased with the result.

"There has been so much untrue negative innuendo and destructive rumors beyond our control," they said. "We want the best for each other and we're confident we can help each other make a continuing positive impact with our children. ... Our goal is for our children to have stable and nurturing relationships with both of us so we can all find as much happiness as possible."

PHOTOS: The 'Real Housewives' husband hall of fame

Maloof, for her part, is already putting the ugliness of the divorce behind her.

"I'm extremely happy [and] looking forward to moving in a positive direction and learning how to co-parent our beautiful boys," she tells Us.

Both "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars individually filed for divorce in late August, citing irreconcilable differences.

PHOTOS: Beverly Hills housewives' biggest bombshells

"I'm hoping for the best," Maloof told Us earlier that month. "My personality has always been really balanced, and I remember where my priorities lie, which is with my children. So when you have that in mind, I think everything else kind of falls into place."

Keep clicking to see the couple during happier times ...