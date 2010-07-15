MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Authorities say Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was rear-ended by a car when he was riding a motorcycle, and he has been treated for minor injuries at a Massachusetts hospital.

Middleborough police say Perry was on his 2009 Ducati Monster 696 early Thursday afternoon when he was struck from behind by a car driven by 62-year-old Linda O'Brien. Both vehicles were traveling at a low speed.

The 59-year-old Perry, who lives in nearby Duxbury, was taken to a hospital and released a couple of hours later. A hospital spokeswoman did not release the nature of his injuries.

O'Brien, who was not injured, was cited for following too closely. The accident is not expected to affect any of Aerosmith's scheduled concert dates.