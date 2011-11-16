Let bygones be bygones!

Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler have truly put their feuding days behind them. The rockers were all smiles Tuesday while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii together. The Toxic Twins had some fun in the ocean while on a break from the Japan leg of their world tour.

In Aug. 2010, Perry, 61, pushed Tyler, 63, off stage during a Toronto, Ontario concert. The incident -- which Perry later said was an accident -- came on the heels of a rough year for Aerosmith, including rumors that the American Idol judge was leaving the band.

"I am in Aerosmith," he tweeted. "I am not going anywhere. The band isn't writing any more."

But this past March, the bandmates of over 40 years reached a truce. "AeroFreaks rejoice… Joe [Perry] and I sent smoke signals, shot the sh*t and chewed the fat for the last year," Tyler tweeted. "But just smoked the peace pipe for an hour and are on our way to rockin' your f*ckin worlds this summer by locking ourselves away somewhere [with] guitars and drums."

