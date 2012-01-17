PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Valiant Comics is returning to store shelves in May with a familiar face: X-O Manowar.

The imprint run by Valiant Entertainment said Tuesday that the first issue of the comic book will go on sale May 2, just ahead of the annual Free Comic Book Day event on May 5. That's when Valiant will launch previews of its other series planned for later this year.

X-O Manowar, one of the imprint's best-sellers during the 1990s, is being written by Robert Venditti. He says the character's relaunch will feature nods to the original Valiant stories.

Created by Jim Shooter, Bob Layton and Jon Hartz, X-O Manowar debuted in 1992 in his own series from Valiant and went on to seize the imagination of comic book readers and gamers when he was paired with Marvel Comics' Iron Man for a video game in 1996.