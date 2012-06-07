PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- DC's heroes are going to zeroes.

It's not a judgment passed on the publisher's roster of recently relaunched caped crusaders and otherworldly do-gooders.

Instead, says co-publisher and sometime comic book writer Dan DiDio, each of its 52 titles will be numbered zero in September so that readers can get more information on the characters' origins, history and, for some, a sense of their future. Each will include stand-alone stories, too.

DiDio said this week that four new titles will also make their debut in September — "Talon," "The Phantom Stranger," "Team Seven" and "Sword of Sorcery," which sees Amethyst, the princess of Gemworld, make her debut.

In October, all of the titles will resume their normal numbering and the stories that were ongoing will continue unabated.