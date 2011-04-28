LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A California agency has agreed not to oppose U2 guitarist The Edge's plan to build five mansions overlooking Malibu in exchange for more than $1 million in funding and other services.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy board voted 3-2 for the agreement this week. In return, the musician and his partners would pay $750,000 to help pay for trail easements and up to $250,000 for consulting services.

The payments will depend on whether the project gets final approval and survives any legal challenges.

The Edge wants to build the mansions on a ridgeline and has said the homes will be environmentally sensitive.

Neighboring residents and environmentalists are concerned about biological and visual impacts in such sensitive habitat.

