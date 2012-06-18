LONDON (AP) -- Victor Spinetti, an acclaimed comic actor who appeared in several Beatles movies, has died. He was 82.

Spinetti's close friend and agent Barry Burnett said Spinetti died Tuesday morning after suffering from cancer for several years.

Spinetti won a Tony award in 1965 for his Broadway performance in "Oh, What a Lovely War." He also appeared in three Beatles movies, "A Hard Day's Night," "Help," and "Magical Mystery Tour."

Spinetti was born to an Italian Welsh father and Welsh mother in South Wales. He moved to London to develop his acting career, but moved back to Wales after he was diagnosed with cancer.