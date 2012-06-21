June is everyone's favorite month to wed -- so, without warning, Agyness Deyn and Giovanni Ribisi went and did it!

"Agyness Deyn and Giovanni Ribisi quietly married in Los Angeles over the weekend," a rep for the actor Ribisi tells Us Weekly.

Fashionologie.com was first to note that Los Angeles' Crown City News spotted Ribisi, 37, and the British fashion model-actress, 29, "passionately kissing" in line at the L.A. County Registrar's office. According to the paper, they shyly confirmed the union, with Ribisi explaining they've been dating for "a while."

Well, not that long. As recently as March, Deyn (whose real name is Laura Hollins) told the Daily Mail, "I'm all alone. There has been no man in my life for several months now, and although it would be nice to have a boyfriend, I can't just settle for anybody."

She and rocker Josh Hubbard of the Paddingtons split in 2008 after four years of dating.

Ribisi, whose acting credits include "Avatar," "Lost in Translation," "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a recurring role on "Friends," divorced actress Mariah O'Brien in 2001 after four years of marriage. They share daughter Lucia, 14. Ribisi split with Cat Power's Chan Marshall after several years together, and she recently announced that an album inspired by the breakup is due out in September. "I cut my hair off three days [after the breakup], got on a plane to France, and finished the s---," Marshall said. "It's all good, you know. I love the person very much. I actually love this record very much, too. I'm very proud of it."

